Zulma Ivette Guzman

Died June 27, 2020

Zulma Ivette Guzman, age 56 yrs., of Bethlehem, died June 27. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 3:30 p.m. with Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in The Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



