Zulma Ivette Guzman
1963 - 2020
Zulma Ivette Guzman
Died June 27, 2020
Zulma Ivette Guzman, age 56 yrs., of Bethlehem, died June 27. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 3:30 p.m. with Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in The Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 03:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
