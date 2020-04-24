|
|
|
BURLEY Ada Mary
Known fondly as Mary Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 16th April 2020 at
Lincoln County Hospital
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Henry,
much loved Mother of John & Sherry,
David & Bernice and treasured
Nan of Beth & Richard.
She will be sadly missed but
forever loved in our memories.
A private service will be held at
Lea Fields Crematorium, Gainsborough
with family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Make A Wish Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 24, 2020