Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30
St. Helen's Church
Lea
View Map
Alan Bowers Notice
BOWERS Alan Devoted husband, father,
grandfather & great grandfather.
Peacefully on
Sunday 16th February 2020
aged 84 years, with his family
around him.
Now reunited with his
much loved and missed wife Mary.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Helen's Church, Lea on
Wednesday 4th March at 10.30am
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Vulcan to the Sky Trust
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
