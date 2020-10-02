|
DAVIS Alan Frank It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Frank Davis announce his passing on Sunday 20th September 2020.
He will be sadly missed by Julie,
John, Andrew, Deborah, David, Malcolm, Lorraine, George, Chelsea, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (nee Redfern).
A private service and burial will take place at Walkeringham Cemetery on Friday 16th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR.
Tel 01427 874424 for further enquiries.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 2, 2020