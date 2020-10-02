Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fields Funeral Directors
Nethergate
Westwoodside, South Yorkshire DN9 2DL
01427 858760
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Davis

Notice Condolences

Alan Davis Notice
DAVIS Alan Frank It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Frank Davis announce his passing on Sunday 20th September 2020.
He will be sadly missed by Julie,
John, Andrew, Deborah, David, Malcolm, Lorraine, George, Chelsea, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (nee Redfern).
A private service and burial will take place at Walkeringham Cemetery on Friday 16th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR.
Tel 01427 874424 for further enquiries.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fields Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -