PEARSON Alice Mary
(Alice's Glass & China) Peacefully on Thursday 7th May 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Derek.
Alice will be sadly missed by all her
family, friends and former customers.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 15, 2020