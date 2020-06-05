Home

FILLINGHAM Alma May Peacefully on Saturday 23rd May 2020
at Holly Tree Lodge, Scotton
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of John,
much loved mum of Jane & Sally
and a loving grandma
and great-grandma.
A private funeral service will take place
at Scotter Cemetery.
A celebration of Alma's life will
take place at a later date
when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 5, 2020
