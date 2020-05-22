Home

Ann Close

Ann Close Notice
CLOSE Ann Peacefully on Thursday 14th May 2020
at St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Roy.
Loving sister, sister in law,
auntie and friend to many.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 22, 2020
