Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Pettinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Pettinger

Notice Condolences

Ann Pettinger Notice
PETTINGER Ann Frances Peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her girls
on Wednesday 17th June 2020
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife of the late Terry.
Sister of David
& the late Mary, Gordon & Gillian.
Much loved mum of
Susan, Lisa & Diane & mother in law to
Wayne, Nick & Ian.
A very special nan to
Kim, Ady & Richard & great nan
to their wonderful children.
A private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church followed by
committal at Woodlands Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -