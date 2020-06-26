|
|
|
PETTINGER Ann Frances Peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her girls
on Wednesday 17th June 2020
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife of the late Terry.
Sister of David
& the late Mary, Gordon & Gillian.
Much loved mum of
Susan, Lisa & Diane & mother in law to
Wayne, Nick & Ian.
A very special nan to
Kim, Ady & Richard & great nan
to their wonderful children.
A private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church followed by
committal at Woodlands Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 26, 2020