Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Juggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Juggins

Notice Condolences

Anthony Juggins Notice
JUGGINS Anthony
'Tony' Passed peacefully on
Tuesday 23rd June 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 74 years.
Loving husband to Carol.
Treasured dad to Jo & Darren.
Much loved father in law to Darren.
Precious grandad to Abbie & Hannah.
Brother to Jeannette and Michael.
Friend to many.
Forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to all doctors & staff
at Caskgate Street Surgery.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th July 2020
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Prostate Cancer UK and
St. Barnabas Hospice Trust
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -