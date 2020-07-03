|
|
|
JUGGINS Anthony
'Tony' Passed peacefully on
Tuesday 23rd June 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 74 years.
Loving husband to Carol.
Treasured dad to Jo & Darren.
Much loved father in law to Darren.
Precious grandad to Abbie & Hannah.
Brother to Jeannette and Michael.
Friend to many.
Forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to all doctors & staff
at Caskgate Street Surgery.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th July 2020
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Prostate Cancer UK and
St. Barnabas Hospice Trust
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 3, 2020