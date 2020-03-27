|
LAMBERT Anthony Charles Peacefully on Monday 16th March 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Carol.
Loving dad of Paula & Mel.
Adoring grandad of Nathan & Abigail.
Brother of Edward, Penny & Ian.
Friend to many.
Due to the country's current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 27, 2020