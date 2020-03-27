Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Lambert

Notice Condolences

Anthony Lambert Notice
LAMBERT Anthony Charles Peacefully on Monday 16th March 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Carol.
Loving dad of Paula & Mel.
Adoring grandad of Nathan & Abigail.
Brother of Edward, Penny & Ian.
Friend to many.
Due to the country's current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -