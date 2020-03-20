|
|
|
ROWELL Anthony Henry Charles (Formerly of North Marsh Road
and Scott Street).
Peacefully on Monday 2nd March 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 76 years.
Anthony will be greatly missed by
his cousins and auntie Mavis.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton
on Wednesday 25th March at 1.00pm
followed by interment at
North Warren Cemetery.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
The Dogs Trust
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 20, 2020