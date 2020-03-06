Home

LUCAS Arthur Peacefully on
Friday 21st February 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 85 years.
Much loved partner of Margaret.
Loving dad, grandad & great grandad.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 11th March at 11.30am
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
Dementia U.K. may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 6, 2020
