|
|
|
LUCAS Arthur Arthur's family would like to
express their sincere thanks to
friends & family for the cards,
messages of sympathy and
attending the funeral service.
Thank you to the staff
at Drovers Call Care home and
Lincoln County Hospital for their care.
Also, to Sue Ritchie
for the comforting service,
Pink Orchid for the beautiful flowers
and the Trent Port for the buffet.
Special thanks to Olly at
Cliff Bradley & Sons for his
professionalism and care shown throughout.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 27, 2020