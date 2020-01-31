|
|
|
GRANGER Bailey Edward
"Boo" Suddenly left us on
9th January, aged 18.
Adored son of Shazz and Stephen.
Much loved brother of Joshua and Ashley, and a special uncle to Archie.
A celebration of Bailey's life is to be held at 10am on Tuesday 18th February at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
No black unless it is a band shirt or hoodie, just come as Bailey knew you.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Bailey's memory to
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
can be left at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS Tel; 01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020