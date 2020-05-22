|
LOATES Barbara Peacefully on Saturday 9th May 2020
at Holly Tree Lodge, Scotton
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur.
Much loved mum of Nigel, Roy
and their families.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 22, 2020