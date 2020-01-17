Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Doyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Doyles

Notice

Barrie Doyles Notice
DOYLES Barrie Sue, Deb, Nik and family of the late Barrie Doyles would
like to thank family, friends, customers and work associates
for their overwhelming support and kindness which has been a huge help
at such a sad time.

Thanks to Cliff Bradley & Sons
for a very sympathetic, kind and professional handling of all the
funeral arrangements and the
Rev. Mark Briscoe for a very fitting
and personal service.

A heart felt thank you for the very generous donation of £819.38
which was shared between the
Air Ambulance and Ward 18
(Oncology Ward) Scunthorpe Hospital.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -