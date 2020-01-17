|
DOYLES Barrie Sue, Deb, Nik and family of the late Barrie Doyles would
like to thank family, friends, customers and work associates
for their overwhelming support and kindness which has been a huge help
at such a sad time.
Thanks to Cliff Bradley & Sons
for a very sympathetic, kind and professional handling of all the
funeral arrangements and the
Rev. Mark Briscoe for a very fitting
and personal service.
A heart felt thank you for the very generous donation of £819.38
which was shared between the
Air Ambulance and Ward 18
(Oncology Ward) Scunthorpe Hospital.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020