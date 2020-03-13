Home

WARWICK Basil
'Bas' Passed away peacefully on
1st March 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Jean.
Much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad and friend.
Funeral Service to take place
on Monday 23rd March at
St Paul's Church, Morton at 11.45am followed by committal at
Respect Green Burial Park, Laughton
at 12.45pm. Family flowers only but donations may be made in memory of Bas to St Barnabas Hospice.
Please wear colourful clothing
All Enquiries: Respect Direct Funeral Service. Tel: 01427 612992
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
