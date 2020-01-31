Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30
Lea Fields Crematorium
Bernice Rockall Notice
ROCKALL Bernice Suddenly but peacefully
at home on
Tuesday 21st January 2020
aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald.
Much loved mum of
Geraldine & Martin.
A dear mother in law of Mick & Emma.
Treasured nana of Ritchie, Tom & Sam,
great nana of Tilly & Isabella.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
