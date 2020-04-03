|
|
|
EAST Betty Suddenly in her 85th year after a long illness on
Friday 27th March 2020.
Dearly beloved wife of Frank.
Loving mother of David, Kevin, Richard
and the late Claire Louise.
Mother in law of Margarita & Lucy.
Loving grandmother of
Rebecca, Thomas, Sophia, Alexander,
Georgia & Reuben,
great grandmother of
Harry & Courtney.
A private funeral service will be held.
A memorial service to celebrate
Betty's life will be held later
in the year which everyone
will be warmly welcome to attend.
Donations to Betty's memory
if so desired to be shared between
The Alzheimer's Society and the
West Lindsey Dementia Support Group
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 3, 2020