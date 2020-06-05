|
East Betty Frank, David, Kevin, Richard and their families would like to thank relatives and friends for their thoughts and sympathy on their sad loss.
Special thanks to the staff of
Eliot House for the tender care of Betty during her illness.
Thanks to the Reverend Phillip Wain
for his comforting graveside service and to those who donated to Betty's memory.
Thanks also to Cliff Bradley and Sons for conducting efficient funeral arrangements.
