GREEN Betty Passed peacefully on Wednesday 18th November 2020
at Ferndene Care Home aged 92 years
while holding her daughter's hand.
A dear wife of the late Derrick.
Loving mum to David, Philip & Susan.
Mother in law of Linda.
Grandma of Ellen, Amber & Liam.
Great grandma of Matilda.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium, anyone
wishing to attend please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
dementia research charities,
made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 27, 2020
