|
|
|
TOINTON Betty
(Of Hemswell) Peacefully on
Thursday 26th November 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 87 years.
Much loved mum, nan & great nan.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
A live webcast of the service will
be available to watch,
for login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Stroke Unit,
Lincoln County Hospital may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020