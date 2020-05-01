Home

BARKER Brian Peacefully on Sunday 19th April 2020
at St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln,
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Clare.
Much loved dad of Mark, Neil & Simon.
Treasured grandad of
Amy, Ellen, Liam & Deena.
Brother of Gordon, Brenda & Gillian.
A private funeral service will be held.
A memorial service to celebrate Brian's
life will be held later in the year
which everyone will be warmly
welcome to attend.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 1, 2020
