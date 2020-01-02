Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Gainsborough
North Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2HS
01427 612131
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
14:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
Brian Bird Notice
BIRD Brian Aged 84.
Formerly of Luton and
SKF Ballbearing Company.
Passed away surrounded by family in Scunthorpe Hospital after a short illness on 14th December 2019.
Family flowers only.
Funeral service to take place at on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 14.00.
All attending are encouraged to wear colour rather than black.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS. Tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 2, 2020
