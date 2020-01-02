|
|
|
CARTER Brian Peacefully surrounded
by his wife & family on
Friday 13th December 2019
aged 81 years.
Darling husband of Eve.
Much loved dad of
Gary, Tracy & the late Kim.
A dear father in law of Manuel.
Treasured grandad of
Mateus, Ricardo, Jordan,
Connor, Nathan & Jessica.
Great grandad of Lola & Billy.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 15th January at 10.40am. Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
The Royal British Legion
Gainsborough Branch may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 2, 2020