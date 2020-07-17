|
INGLETON Brian Suddenly but peacefully on
Thursday 9th July 2020 at
Lincoln County Hospital
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Barbara.
Father, grandfather, great grandfather,
brother, uncle & friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
The Donkey Sanctuary or
Bransby Home of Rest for Horses,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 17, 2020