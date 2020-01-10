Home

Brian Smythe

Notice

Brian Smythe Notice
SMYTHE Brian O'Neill Margaret and family would like
to thank most sincerely relatives
and friends for their kind words of
sympathy, flowers and cards, to all
who attended Brian's funeral and the
generous donations for
Help The Heroes in memory of
Brian totalled £720.00
A special thank you to
Cliff Bradley & Sons for the dignified
and efficient funeral arrangements,
Tim Abrams for the celebration
of Brian's life, The British Legion Bugler
playing of The Last Post
and Zena's Top Nosh for the buffet.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 10, 2020
