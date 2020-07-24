|
|
|
GREETHAM Bryon Peacefully following a short illness
on Friday 3rd July 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Joan.
Devoted dad of Rae, Robert &
father in law of Julie.
Loving grandad of Sofia, Anna & Oliver.
A dear & caring friend who will be sadly
missed but fondly remembered
by so many.
A private funeral service will take place
on Monday 3rd August
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Carers FIRST
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 24, 2020