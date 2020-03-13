|
|
|
MANNING Carol
(née Hill) On Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at home with her family by her side,
following a long illness bravely borne
aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Nick.
Much loved mum of Ben & Tom.
A dear sister & auntie.
Special friend of
Elisabeth, Judi & Beverley.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 18th March at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 13, 2020