Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30
Lea Fields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Manning

Notice Condolences

Carol Manning Notice
MANNING Carol
(née Hill) On Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at home with her family by her side,
following a long illness bravely borne
aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Nick.
Much loved mum of Ben & Tom.
A dear sister & auntie.
Special friend of
Elisabeth, Judi & Beverley.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 18th March at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -