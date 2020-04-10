|
MANNING Carol Anne Nick, Ben, Tom & Hannah would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and attendance at the funeral service following the sad loss of Carol.
Thank you to Cliff Bradley & Sons
for the efficient funeral arrangements
and Sue Ritchie for taking the service.
A special thank you to
Castle Hill Hospital who cared for Carol
for the last five years, District Nurses,
Macmillan, St Barnabas & Marie Curie.
£553.50 was raised
for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 10, 2020