|
|
|
Sampson Catherine June
'Kitty' Courageously passed away at
John Coupland Hospital
On Thursday 13th August 2020
aged 75 years.
She will be dearly missed by
all her friends and family.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 2nd September
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite
made payable to
LCHS Charitable Funds
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 28, 2020