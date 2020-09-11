|
|
|
TAYLOR Cedric Roy Peacefully on
Friday 28th August 2020 at
Lincoln County Hospital
aged 71 years.
Now at Peace.
Much loved son of
the late Lavinia & John.
Dear brother of
Keith, Angela and the late Geoffrey.
Brother in law of
Margaret, Wendy & Don.
Beloved uncle of his nephews & nieces.
Friend to many.
Will be missed by all.
Funeral service will be held
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
RNLI Flamborough may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 11, 2020