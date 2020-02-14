Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Gainsborough
North Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2HS
01427 612131
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Leggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Leggett

Notice Condolences

Charles Leggett Notice
LEGGETT Charles William Passed away peacefully at Scunthorpe General Hospital on Friday 31st January 2020,
aged 94 Years.
Reunited with Jean,
loving Step-Dad and Grandfather.
Service to be held at
All Saints Parish Church
on Tuesday 25th February at 12.45pm followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Charles
can be given to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough,
01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -