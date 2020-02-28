|
RAWSON Charles Henry Peacefully following a short illness on Tuesday 18th February 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy.
Much loved dad, grandad & brother.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium
on Friday 6th March at 10.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Royal British Legion
Gainsborough Branch
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 28, 2020