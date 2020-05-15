|
|
|
BURGESS Christine Peacefully at home
surrounded by her family
on Wednesday 6th May 2020
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Roger.
Much loved mum of Richard & David.
A dear mother in law & nanna.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice can be made at
www.christine-burgess.muchloved.com
or may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 15, 2020