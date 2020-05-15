Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Burgess

Notice Condolences

Christine Burgess Notice
BURGESS Christine Peacefully at home
surrounded by her family
on Wednesday 6th May 2020
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Roger.
Much loved mum of Richard & David.
A dear mother in law & nanna.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice can be made at
www.christine-burgess.muchloved.com
or may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -