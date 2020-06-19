|
|
|
SULLY The Reverend
Christine Ann Passed peacefully away on
Saturday 6th June 2020
surrounded by her family.
Dearly beloved wife of John and
mother of Andrew, Julia & Elizabeth.
Much loved by all who knew her,
she is sadly missed and
will remain in our hearts forever.'
A private funeral service will take place
at St. Chad's Churchyard, Harpswell.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice and
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 19, 2020