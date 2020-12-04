Home

Clarrie Brumby

Notice Condolences

Clarrie Brumby Notice
BRUMBY Clarrie
(Clarence William) Peacefully in his sleep
on Wednesday 18th November 2020
at South Moor Lodge Care Home,
aged 90 years.

Dearly beloved husband
of the late Barbara.
Much loved dad of
Brian & Fiona, Carol & Richard.
Special grandad of Adam.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service will take place
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
North Notts Lions may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020
