Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Neave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Neave

Notice Condolences

Colin Neave Notice
NEAVE Colin Charles Douglas Peacefully on
Sunday 4th October 2020 at
Grosvenor House, East Stockwith
aged 87 years.
Loving dad of Jamie.
Grandad of Lewis.
Brother of Tony.
Uncle and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Grosvenor House Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -