|
|
|
NEAVE Colin Charles Douglas Peacefully on
Sunday 4th October 2020 at
Grosvenor House, East Stockwith
aged 87 years.
Loving dad of Jamie.
Grandad of Lewis.
Brother of Tony.
Uncle and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Grosvenor House Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 23, 2020