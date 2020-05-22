|
|
|
STAINTON Cynthia Suddenly on
Tuesday 5th May 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Ernie.
Much loved mum of
Susan, Philip, Marion & David.
A special nan & great nan.
A private funeral service
will take place at the
Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
SENSE may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 22, 2020