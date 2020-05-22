Home

Cynthia Stainton Notice
STAINTON Cynthia Suddenly on
Tuesday 5th May 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Ernie.
Much loved mum of
Susan, Philip, Marion & David.
A special nan & great nan.
A private funeral service
will take place at the
Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
SENSE may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 22, 2020
