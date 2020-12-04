|
WATTS Cynthia 'Cindy' Sadly passed away at
her home in Scotter on
Thursday 26th November 2020
aged 91 years.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sorely missed by all who
had the honour to know her.
Rest in peace, Mum and God Bless
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at St. Peter's Church, Scotter
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
R.N.L.I, Water Aid &
St. Peter's Church, Scotter,
made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020