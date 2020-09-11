|
|
|
GOODMAN Daphne Jean Died peacefully at home on
Thursday 3rd September 2020
following a long illness courageously
borne with dignity aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Clifford.
Much loved mum of
Rosemary, Angela & John.
Loving grandma & nana.
Friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis and the
Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 11, 2020