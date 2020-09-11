Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Goodman

Notice Condolences

Daphne Goodman Notice
GOODMAN Daphne Jean Died peacefully at home on
Thursday 3rd September 2020
following a long illness courageously
borne with dignity aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Clifford.
Much loved mum of
Rosemary, Angela & John.
Loving grandma & nana.
Friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis and the
Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -