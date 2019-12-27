Home

David Reid Notice
REID David 'Rocky' Sadly passed away
at the age of 73, on the 11th of December, at Lincoln County Hospital. A cherished, loved and
greatly missed Grandad to Angela,
great grandad, step father, uncle,
great uncle and a friend to many.
The funeral is to be held at
All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough on the 8th of January at 10am,
followed by cremation at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe. No flowers please.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 27, 2019
