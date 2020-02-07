|
REVILL David Brian Peacefully following a short illness on
Saturday 25th January 2020 at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 54 years.
Dearly beloved son of Alan & Sheila.
Brother of Martin.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton
on Friday 14th February at 10.45am
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Gainsborough Heritage Centre,
Gainsborough Rifle & Pistol Club &
Owston Ferry Pumping Engine
Preservation Society,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 7, 2020