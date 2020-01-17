|
|
|
MOORE Dennis Roy Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 31st December 2019
aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Jean,
dad & grandad.
Private committal will take place
followed by a memorial service at
Misterton Methodist Church on
Thursday 23rd January at 2.00pm.
Everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Five Villages First Responders
and The Stroke Association
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020