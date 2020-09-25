Home

Donald Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Donald Edmund
'Don' Peacefully passed away on
Saturday 12th September 2020
at Foxby Hill Care Home
aged 100 years.
Devoted husband of the late Dorothy.
A loving godfather of Stephen.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough followed by interment
at Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Dementia U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 25, 2020
