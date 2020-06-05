Home

SHAW Donald Of Scotter,
formerly of Knaith Park
Former YEB
Electrical Engineer
Peacefully on Saturday 30th May 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Rita.
Treasured dad of
Christine & Jacqueline.
A much loved father in law,
grandad & great grandad.
'He'll be sadly missed by all his family'
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 5, 2020
