Donald Watson Notice
WATSON Donald Trevor
'Don' Don passed away
peacefully on
Monday 27th January 2020
in the loving care of
Lindsey Lodge Hospice aged 75 years.
Dear Husband, Dad & Grandad
of Margaret, Karl & Jake.
Father in law, Brother, Uncle
& good friend to many.
Special Uncle Don to Raya Jo.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 12th February at 12.45pm
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
